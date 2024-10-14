Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after buying an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after purchasing an additional 502,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

