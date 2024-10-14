Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $117.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.64.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

