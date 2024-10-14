Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 6,893 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.60 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.37 and a one year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Best Pharma Stocks for Long-Term Investors: Growth and Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.