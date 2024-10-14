Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Buys 3,383 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.5% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

