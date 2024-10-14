Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $235.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

