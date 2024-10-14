PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.0745

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $20.55 million and approximately $736,114.67 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.00253681 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ (PRQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. PARSIQ has a current supply of 310,256,872 with 275,656,872 in circulation. The last known price of PARSIQ is 0.07531018 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $608,427.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parsiq.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.