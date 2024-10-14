Park Aerospace (PKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 15th.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $273.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKE

About Park Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.