PaLM AI (PALM) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $31.87 million and approximately $135,978.94 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PaLM AI Token Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.41277935 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $294,111.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars.

