PaLM AI (PALM) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $230,438.63 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.



PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.41400469 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $156,579.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

