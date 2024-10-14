Paladin Wealth LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,637,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $2,887,000.

Shares of GBUY opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.40 million, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (GBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to invest in global stocks associated with priorities and spending habits of younger consumers. GBUY was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

