Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,768 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,768 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 18.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 132,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 351,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

MDT stock opened at $89.60 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

