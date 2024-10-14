Paladin Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $210,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $312.52.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.93.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

