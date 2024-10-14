Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New $951,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $518.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $518.05.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $504.75.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

