Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $71,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $117,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000.
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance
Shares of EJAN stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87.
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile
The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
