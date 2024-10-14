Paladin Wealth LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.3% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.