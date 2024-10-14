Paladin Wealth LLC Invests $7 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 138,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

