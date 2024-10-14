Paladin Wealth LLC Invests $164,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $454,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.6% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 410,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 181,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.21.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

AMT opened at $219.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.