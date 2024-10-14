Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,227 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 696,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,504 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 19.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,441,000 after buying an additional 146,075 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 629,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.