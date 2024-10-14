Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 16,859 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $251,429,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,681,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 654,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,385,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after purchasing an additional 636,287 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM opened at $52.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

