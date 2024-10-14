Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

