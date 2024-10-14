Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer WealthShield ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF in the second quarter worth $898,000.

Get Pacer WealthShield ETF alerts:

Pacer WealthShield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PWS stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $30.34. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.86.

About Pacer WealthShield ETF

The Pacer WealthShield ETF (PWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer WealthShield index. The fund tracks an index that toggles between equity and Treasurys, or a combination of both, on a monthly basis depending on monthly moving averages. PWS was launched on Dec 11, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer WealthShield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.