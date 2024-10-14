Oxler Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 16.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $828,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.78. The stock had a trading volume of 31,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,732. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 460,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,673,896.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at $302,535.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,337 shares in the company, valued at $50,673,896.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,482 shares of company stock worth $2,443,382. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.39.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

