Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after acquiring an additional 735,613 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,364,000 after buying an additional 556,295 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,999,000 after buying an additional 1,840,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 313,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,848,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

