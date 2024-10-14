Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 11.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $497.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,131,285. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.40.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

