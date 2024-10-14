Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,958. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.