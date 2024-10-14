OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:OUT opened at $18.41 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,733,000 after acquiring an additional 419,706 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 711,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 232,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 51.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 128,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 266.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.