Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2405 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORINY opened at $25.70 on Monday. Orion Oyj has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 27.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

