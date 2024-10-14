ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.4% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $378.99 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

