ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 2,014.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TMF opened at $49.47 on Monday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

