ORG Wealth Partners LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $109.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.