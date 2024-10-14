ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,051 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VSS opened at $123.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.