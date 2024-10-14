ORG Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $711,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $181.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.55.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.