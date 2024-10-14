ORG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $578,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,111 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $874,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,442,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $289.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $280.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.93 and its 200-day moving average is $263.61.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,745,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,745,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,283,087. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

