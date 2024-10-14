ORG Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,575 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.15.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
