ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $254.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.87. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

