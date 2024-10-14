ORG Partners LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

