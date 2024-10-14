ORG Partners LLC Sells 3,702 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.79. 517,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,728. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $235.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.62. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

