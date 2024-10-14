ORG Partners LLC Sells 25,357 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,357 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,355 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 987,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,840.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 937,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,098,000 after buying an additional 927,271 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.47. 236,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

