ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 67,933.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $204.27. 411,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,650. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.71. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

