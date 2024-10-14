ORG Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,473 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 1.48% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 390,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $11.77. 74,809 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

