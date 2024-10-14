ORG Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 802,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155,059 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $53.69. 227,433 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.