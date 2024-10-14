ORG Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,825,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $14,472,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 266.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,563,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,404 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $11,095,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,009,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 346,068 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

SH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. 6,877,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,453,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $15.20.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

