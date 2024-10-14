ORG Partners LLC Buys 856 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $56.60. 875,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

