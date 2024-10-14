ORG Partners LLC Acquires 2,324 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 37.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

