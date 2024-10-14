Orchid (OXT) Market Capitalization Tops $73.52 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $73.52 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00014322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,093.33 or 0.99937140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

