Orca Investment Management LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,756,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

NYSE:XOM opened at $123.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

