Orca Investment Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 2.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 140,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 117,098 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,372,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,146,000 after acquiring an additional 798,946 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $11,203,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Shares of IFF opened at $102.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $105.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

