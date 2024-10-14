Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Optimi Health Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of OPTHF stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Optimi Health has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

About Optimi Health

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.