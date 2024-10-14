One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Down 19.4% in September

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,149,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,804.06. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.36 on Monday. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

