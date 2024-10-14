OMG Network Price Down 9.6% This Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00046447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OMG Network has a current supply of 140,245,398.24513277. The last known price of OMG Network is 0.25972792 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $5,767,370.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omg.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

